Oil Prices Rise as Houthi-Saudi Tensions Raise Supply Concerns

Saudi Arabia had slashed prices and flooded the market with crude after an Opec+ meeting of ministers in March failed to agree on oil policy © AFP via Getty Images

Global oil prices rose on Wednesday as traders assessed the risk of supply disruptions from renewed fighting between Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia, alongside expectations of increased Russian diesel exports.

Brent crude futures rose by 89 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $106.58 per barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 80 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $94.94 per barrel, Reuters reported.

The gains followed mixed trading on Tuesday, when Brent fell 0.9 percent to settle at $105.69 per barrel, while WTI rose 0.4 percent to $94.14. The latest movement reflects concerns over possible supply disruptions, balanced against the prospect of additional diesel supplies from Russia.

Renewed Houthi attacks on Saudi targets have heightened concerns about the security of energy infrastructure and shipping routes across the Gulf region. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said a Houthi attack struck an administrative building belonging to state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, causing a limited fire.

At the same time, expectations of increased Russian diesel exports have offered a potential counterweight to supply concerns. However, analysts have questioned how much additional fuel Russia can deliver, given constraints affecting its refining sector and energy infrastructure.

The competing pressures come amid wider instability in the Middle East and continued concerns about the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Further escalation could increase energy prices and shipping costs, while additional fuel supplies could help ease some pressure on international markets.