Oil Prices Rise Above $101 as Gulf Storm, Houthi Attacks Raise Supply Concerns

Global oil prices rose above $101 a barrel on Wednesday as markets weighed potential supply disruptions from a storm approaching U.S. oil-producing areas and escalating attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia against a recent recovery in Middle East crude exports.

Brent crude futures rose 93 cents, or 0.92 percent, to $101.51 a barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 82 cents, also 0.92 percent, to $90.25.

The latest increase came as U.S. forecasters warned that a developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico was expected to strengthen into the first Atlantic hurricane of 2026 within two days. Offshore areas in its projected path account for about 15 percent of U.S. crude oil production and 5 percent of the country’s natural gas output, raising concerns over possible disruptions to production and refining operations.

At the same time, tensions have intensified between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis. Reuters reported that Houthi attacks on Saudi targets have added to concerns about regional energy security, while Saudi Arabia and its allies continue military operations against the group.

The price increase comes despite a significant recovery in Middle East oil exports. Reuters data shows that Gulf crude, condensate and refined-fuel flows excluding Iran averaged about 19.2 million barrels per day in September, more than 81 percent of pre-war levels. Saudi Arabia accounted for much of the recovery, increasing its crude shipments to about 6.6 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia has also been using its East-West pipeline to move crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, providing an alternative route when shipments through the Strait of Hormuz face disruption. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said oil flows through the pipeline had reached 5.8 million barrels.

The contrasting developments have left oil markets highly sensitive to both physical supply and geopolitical risks. Although increased Middle East exports are easing some supply pressures, Reuters reported that higher freight and insurance costs, shipping risks and disruptions to refining capacity are keeping crude prices elevated.

Market participants are now closely watching the storm’s trajectory, developments involving the Houthis and Saudi Arabia, and the security of major regional shipping routes. Any significant disruption to production, refining or transportation could place further upward pressure on global oil prices.