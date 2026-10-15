OIC to Discuss Afghanistan, Sudan Crises at Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Baghdad

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will discuss the crises in Afghanistan and Sudan, along with developments in Yemen and Israeli attacks on Syria, at its 52nd Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Baghdad on October 17–18.

In a statement, the organization said the agenda would also cover the situation of Muslim minorities and communities worldwide, as well as its 2025 report on Islamophobia. The two-day meeting will bring foreign ministers from OIC member states together to discuss political, security and humanitarian challenges affecting the Muslim world.

Afghanistan is expected to be a key issue following a recent visit by the OIC secretary-general’s special envoy, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, to Kabul. During the visit, he met Taliban officials and international partners to discuss humanitarian assistance, health, education, livelihoods and development needs.

The envoy also briefed OIC ambassadors and heads of mission in Kabul on the outcomes of his meetings, emphasizing the need for continued coordination among member states to support the Afghan people and address humanitarian and development challenges.

The meeting will also consider the conflict in Sudan, the situation in Yemen and Israeli military actions in Syria. The OIC’s annual work on Islamophobia includes monitoring discrimination and hostility directed at Muslims and reporting developments to its member states.

The Baghdad session comes as the organization continues diplomatic engagement on regional conflicts and humanitarian needs across its member states.