OIC Condemns Houthi Drone Attack on Mecca and Medina as ‘Terrorism’

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned a Houthi drone attack targeting the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, calling it a “heinous” assault on Islam’s holiest sites and a violation of international law.

In a statement issued Wednesday, reported by Al Jazeera, the 57-member OIC said the attempted attack on Mecca and the Medina region represented a serious violation of the sanctity of holy places and mosques. The organization said the attack sought to spread fear among civilians and provoke the emotions of Muslims around the world.

The condemnation came after the Saudi-led coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it reached its intended target. Saudi authorities said the drone was launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen as part of the group’s continuing cross-border attacks.

The OIC described attacks on religious sites, mosques and civilian targets as acts of terrorism that contradict Islamic values and principles, as well as international norms and humanitarian law. It reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia’s efforts to protect Islam’s holy sites and ensure the safety of worshippers.

The organization urged the international community to reject attacks on civilian infrastructure and sacred places, warning that such actions threaten regional stability and undermine efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

The Houthis, formally known as Ansar Allah, have carried out repeated missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia during Yemen’s years-long conflict, although attacks near Mecca remain particularly sensitive because of the city’s religious significance to Muslims worldwide.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said its air defense systems have intercepted Houthi projectiles aimed at the kingdom, including drones and ballistic missiles targeting airports, energy facilities and populated areas. Riyadh considers the attacks a threat to civilian safety and regional security.

The conflict in Yemen, which began in 2014 after the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, has evolved into one of the world’s longest-running humanitarian crises. Despite periods of reduced fighting and diplomatic efforts, hostilities between the Houthis and the internationally recognized Yemeni government continue, with regional powers remaining deeply involved.