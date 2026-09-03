OCHA Says 18 Humanitarian Aid Programmes Suspended in Afghanistan in July

Restrictions on humanitarian access in Afghanistan forced the temporary suspension of 18 humanitarian programmes during July, while continued limits on women’s participation disrupted relief operations across the country, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a new report.

OCHA said it recorded 30 humanitarian access incidents in July, down from 60 in June. Despite the decline, the restrictions had a significant impact on aid delivery. The UN agency said 18 programmes were temporarily suspended, two aid facilities were temporarily closed, and 19 access incidents remained unresolved by the end of the month.

The report identifies Taliban interference as the biggest obstacle to humanitarian operations, accounting for 16 of the 30 incidents. OCHA said authorities interfered with programme implementation, delayed approvals, influenced the selection of aid recipients, requested sensitive staff information and imposed restrictions on the movement of aid workers and humanitarian supplies.

OCHA also warned that restrictions on women remain one of the most serious barriers to humanitarian work. It documented 11 gender-related incidents in July, including limits on female aid workers, requirements for women to be accompanied by a male guardian and restrictions affecting the recruitment of women and their access to humanitarian services.

The UN agency recorded 12 incidents involving violence against humanitarian workers, assets or facilities, including the detention of aid workers, physical assaults and threats. According to OCHA, 12 humanitarian workers were detained during July, although no aid workers were killed, injured or abducted during the reporting period.

OCHA said the highest number of access incidents was recorded in southern and western Afghanistan, with Herat reporting the largest number of cases. The agency warned that continued restrictions, particularly those affecting women and humanitarian access, continue to undermine efforts to deliver assistance to millions of Afghans facing humanitarian and economic hardship.