OCHA Calls for Sustained Funding and Humanitarian Access in Afghanistan

Amy Martin, head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan, has called for sustained funding, humanitarian access and meaningful participation by women in the delivery of aid to people in need across the country.

OCHA said Sunday that Martin made the remarks last month during a photo exhibition at the European Parliament focused on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The exhibition, titled Lives Out of Time, featured photographs by Italian photographer Cinzia Canneri documenting the lives of Afghan communities, particularly women and families affected by the country’s prolonged crisis.

Martin highlighted the challenges humanitarian organizations face in reaching vulnerable people in Afghanistan, stressing that continued assistance depends on predictable funding and access to communities in need. She also emphasized the importance of ensuring that women can meaningfully participate in humanitarian response efforts.

The comments come as Afghanistan continues to face significant humanitarian and economic pressures. A United Nations report said declining international assistance, population movements, climate pressures and operational constraints continued to place pressure on households and essential services in 2025. The UN said funding for its basic human-needs programming reached about $1.7 billion last year, while significant gaps remained.

Funding constraints have also affected the delivery of essential services. The United Nations has warned that shortages could threaten the continuity of services, including healthcare for women and children in remote areas.

OCHA has repeatedly stressed the need for continued humanitarian assistance as Afghanistan faces poverty, food insecurity, climate-related emergencies and large-scale population movements. Martin has also highlighted the importance of reaching remote communities, including through mobile humanitarian and health services.

The UN’s humanitarian response continues to operate amid restrictions and other operational challenges. Ensuring access for aid workers and meaningful participation by Afghan women remains a key issue for the delivery of assistance to vulnerable communities across the country.