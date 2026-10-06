OCHA Allocates $18 Million for Humanitarian Aid in Afghanistan

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has allocated $18 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to support life-saving humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan, as the country continues to face severe funding shortages.

OCHA said the allocation comes at a critical time, with 21.9 million people in Afghanistan expected to require humanitarian assistance in 2026. The UN’s 2026 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan says the figure represents nearly half of the country’s population and reflects continuing vulnerabilities linked to food insecurity, economic hardship, natural disasters and population displacement.

The funding is part of a broader $160 million CERF allocation approved for 12 of the world’s most underfunded humanitarian crises. Afghanistan, the occupied Palestinian territory and Yemen are the largest recipients, with $18 million each. The remaining $10 million will support efforts to make humanitarian assistance more accessible to people with disabilities across the affected crises.

Tom Fletcher, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said the allocation is part of a wider effort to reach 87 million people facing the most severe humanitarian needs this year. He stressed that funding alone would not be enough and called for humanitarian access, the removal of administrative obstacles and greater support for aid operations.

OCHA’s funding data indicates that Afghanistan’s $1.71 billion humanitarian response plan for 2026 remained only about 31 percent funded at the end of September, highlighting the scale of the shortfall despite the new CERF allocation.

The UN has warned that Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs remain deeply entrenched. UNICEF estimates that 11.6 million children are among those requiring humanitarian assistance this year, while reduced funding has already contributed to the closure of hundreds of health facilities and increased pressure on essential services.

The latest CERF allocation is therefore expected to provide urgently needed support to vulnerable Afghans, but UN officials have emphasized that sustained funding and reliable humanitarian access will be essential to prevent further deterioration of the crisis.