Image showing Barack Obama former US presidetn and Trump.

Former President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump rallied in Georgia days apart, drawing supporters for opposing candidates as photographs of the events prompted comparisons over crowd sizes ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The rallies, held in Morrow and Perry, came as both parties sought to mobilise voters in two closely watched statewide contests: the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and Republican Mike Collins, and the gubernatorial contest between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson.

Obama appeared at the “United for Georgia” rally in Morrow on Wednesday alongside Ossoff and Bottoms. Trump held a rally at the Guardian Centers in Perry on Saturday, campaigning for Collins and Jackson.

Photographs and videos from both events showed large gatherings, but neither venue had released an official attendance figure. The available images therefore do not establish which rally attracted the larger crowd.

Images from Obama’s event showed supporters gathered inside The Arena at Southlake, a venue with seating capacity for about 8,000 people, according to its official website. However, the venue’s capacity does not indicate how many people attended.

At Trump’s rally, photographs showed the seating area filled before he took the stage. Mercer University’s student newspaper, The Mercer Cluster, reported that seats were full more than an hour before Trump’s appearance, with several hundred people standing behind them. Local broadcaster FOX 5 Atlanta also described the event as packed.

The reports provide an indication of turnout at both rallies, but no independently verified figures were available to support a direct numerical comparison.

Obama and Trump exchange criticism

The events also featured sharp criticism of the opposing political leadership.

Obama criticised Trump over the cost of living, the administration’s military action in Iran and renovations at the White House. He accused the president of focusing on decorative changes while the country faced economic and international challenges.

“He is spending time supergluing gold medallions to the mantel in the Oval Office,” Obama said, according to Newsweek.

Trump responded during a campaign stop in Mississippi, defending the White House renovations and saying the building should remain “clean, pristine, beautiful.”

At his Georgia rally, Trump also mocked the size of a crowd at an Obama event in Michigan, claiming the venue had been nearly empty. Photographs from the separate Michigan event were not evidence of attendance at Obama’s later Georgia rally.

Georgia races remain closely watched

The rallies came as polling showed a competitive gubernatorial contest and a Senate race in which Ossoff held a lead in several recent surveys.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs from October 7 to 15 found Jackson at 46% and Bottoms at 45%, with 8% undecided. The survey questioned 1,000 likely voters and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

The same poll put Ossoff ahead of Collins by 48% to 40%, with 12% undecided. More recent polling averages also showed Ossoff leading the Senate contest, while the governor’s race remained close.

Voter participation has also been high. Georgia’s Secretary of State reported that more than two million people had voted in person by October 27, surpassing the total recorded during the entire 15-day early-voting period in the 2022 midterm elections.

Early voting was scheduled to continue through October 30, ahead of Election Day on November 3.

While the rallies demonstrated the efforts by both parties to energise supporters, photographs alone cannot determine which candidate has stronger statewide support or predict the election outcome.