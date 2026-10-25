Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally for Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Detroit on October 24, 2026. Photo: Bill Pugliano.

Former US President Barack Obama criticised President Donald Trump over alleged corruption, his strategy toward Iran and White House renovations as he campaigned for Democratic candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Reuters reported on October 25 that Obama addressed rallies in Cleveland and Detroit on Saturday, urging voters to support Democrats in a vote that will determine control of the closely divided US Congress. In Michigan, he backed Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed and gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson, describing the election as a chance to rein in what he called excesses of Trump’s presidency.

“We got to flip that circuit breaker, bring some accountability to this government,” Obama told the Detroit rally.

Obama, who served as president from 2009 to 2017, accused Trump of using the presidency for personal gain and criticised Republicans for supporting the administration. He said the Republican Party appeared to stand for “corrupt government, or inept government, or no government.”

Obama also challenged the administration’s claims of success in its approach to Iran. He argued that the conflict had increased Iran’s economic leverage by raising concerns about threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil supplies.

“Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz, where oil goes through to get to the world,” Obama said.

He also mocked Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over comments he described as focusing on soldiers’ physical appearance and testosterone levels. Obama criticised the White House renovations under Trump, calling their style excessive and comparing the decor to a restaurant associated with Saddam Hussein.

The campaign appearances come as Democrats seek to mobilise supporters ahead of a closely contested election. Obama remains a prominent figure among Democratic voters, and the party hopes his appearances will help energise its base, particularly in competitive races such as the Michigan Senate contest between El-Sayed and Republican candidate Mike Rogers, a former member of Congress.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published in August found that 63% of Americans surveyed believed Trump and his family had inappropriately profited from cryptocurrency since his return to office, while 69% believed his policy decisions were influenced by his private business dealings. Those figures reflect respondents’ views, not legal findings.

The November 3 elections will determine which party controls Congress for the remainder of Trump’s current term, shaping the political environment for his domestic and foreign policy agenda.