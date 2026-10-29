Former US President Barack Obama speaking at a campaign rally, illustrating his criticism of the Trump administration’s war with Iran.

Former US President Barack Obama has criticised President Donald Trump’s war against Iran, warning that the depletion of American missile stockpiles has left the United States more vulnerable while giving Tehran greater leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

Obama made the remarks during a campaign rally in Georgia on Wednesday, October 28, as he urged voters to support Democratic candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, according to Reuters.

“Our allies and our bases have been attacked. Americans have been killed, hundreds of Americans have been wounded. We have run down our stock of missiles, and Iran now has veto power over the Strait of Hormuz,” Obama said.

Obama questioned the justification for launching the war, arguing that Iran did not possess nuclear weapons when Trump began the conflict. He defended the 2015 nuclear agreement negotiated during his presidency, saying diplomacy had constrained Tehran’s nuclear programme without requiring military action.

Obama defends 2015 nuclear deal

The agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), placed limits on Iran’s nuclear activities and established monitoring measures in exchange for sanctions relief.

Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018 during his first term, arguing that it did not adequately address Iran’s nuclear ambitions and other security concerns. Obama has repeatedly defended the deal, saying it offered a diplomatic way to restrict Iran’s nuclear programme.

At campaign rallies in Ohio and Michigan earlier in October, Obama also described the war as unnecessary and criticised its economic consequences, including higher fuel prices. He argued that the conflict had strengthened Iran’s strategic position rather than delivering the results promised by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has defended its approach to Iran, saying military action was intended to address security threats posed by Tehran. Obama’s remarks represent his criticism of the administration’s rationale and the costs of the conflict.

Strait of Hormuz at the centre of concerns

Obama’s warning about the Strait of Hormuz reflects the waterway’s importance to global energy supplies. Located between Iran and Oman, the strait is a major route for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf to international markets.

Disruptions to shipping through the passage have contributed to concerns about energy prices and supply security. Obama argued that Iran’s ability to threaten traffic through the strait has given it significant leverage, which he described as a form of “veto power.”

His comments also come amid reports that the war has consumed substantial quantities of US precision munitions. In August, CBS News Reported that the United States had used nearly all its global stockpile of certain long-range precision missiles, citing sources with direct knowledge. The report concerned specific missile systems and should not be taken to mean that all US missile reserves have been exhausted.

Obama’s criticism adds to the political debate over the war as Americans prepare to vote in midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. His central argument is that the conflict has imposed military and economic costs while leaving Iran with greater influence over a critical global shipping route.