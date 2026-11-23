Nvidia has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as chief executive, sending shares higher after his resignation triggered a leadership crisis and investor uncertainty.

Nvidia’s board of directors unanimously reinstated Huang as president and chief executive officer on Monday, November 23, reversing its decision less than two weeks after his departure amid allegations of multiple extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The company’s shares surged approximately 33% following the announcement, recovering much of the ground lost during the leadership crisis. According to CNBC, Nvidia shares had fallen nearly 33% after reports of Huang’s relationships emerged, raising concerns among investors about the future leadership of the world’s leading artificial intelligence chipmaker.

In an official statement, Nvidia said the board reached its decision following a series of discussions and meetings with Huang. It added that senior US government officials had provided input and that the board was confident his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Harvey Jones, Nvidia’s board chair, said the directors believed Huang was the right person to lead the company and that his return was in the best interests of shareholders, employees, business partners and customers.

Huang welcomed the decision, saying he was honoured to return and lead one of the world’s most consequential technology companies at the beginning of what he described as a new industrial revolution.

His resignation on November 12 followed reports of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who has faced suspicions of links to Beijing’s Ministry of State Security. Reuters reported that the relationship had raised questions about potential foreign intelligence influence and the protection of sensitive corporate information. However, Reuters said it had not independently verified whether Alice Huang worked for the Chinese government.

The controversy also attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump, who publicly supported Huang’s return. Trump said he had spoken directly and indirectly with Nvidia’s board and described the reinstatement as the correct decision. He also maintained that there was no evidence Huang had committed unlawful conduct.

Several technology executives and investors, including Elon Musk, had also advocated for Huang’s return, arguing that his leadership was central to Nvidia’s success in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Huang’s reinstatement, however, has not ended the scrutiny surrounding the company. Nvidia said an independent board committee would continue investigating the allegations and that Huang had agreed to cooperate fully.

The company has also established a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee compliance risks and announced plans to appoint a chief compliance officer.

The company is also facing growing scrutiny over its business dealings in China and Southeast Asia, particularly the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips. US lawmakers have raised concerns about whether the controversy could have affected Nvidia’s compliance with American export restrictions or exposed sensitive technology to foreign intelligence networks.

According to CNBC, Huang is scheduled to appear before a House Foreign Affairs panel and two other congressional committees on December 1. Nvidia’s general counsel, Tim Teter, is scheduled to testify the following day. The US Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department are also examining separate issues involving the company, including potential accounting irregularities and alleged chip smuggling, Reuters reported.

Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised the board’s decision to reinstate Huang, saying the company’s executives and directors still owed Congress answers about compliance with US export controls.

Despite his return, the continuing investigations and congressional scrutiny leave questions about Nvidia’s corporate governance, national security safeguards and its role in the increasingly sensitive global AI technology market.