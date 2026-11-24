Photo/Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia chief executive 11 days after stepping down, following Donald Trump’s intervention with the board/the open Press.

Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive after 11 days away, following pressure from President Donald Trump and senior officials.

The chipmaker’s board voted unanimously on Monday, November 23, to restore Huang as president, CEO and board director, reversing its earlier decision to accept his resignation. The announcement sent Nvidia shares up 31.48 percent, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company’s market value in a single trading session.

The decision followed an abrupt change in the board’s position. Huang resigned on November 12, and Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while beginning a search for a permanent replacement.

On November 17, board chairman Harvey Jones indicated that the company did not intend to bring Huang back. However, the board reversed course less than a week later after further discussions with the former chief executive and pressure from senior US officials.

According to Reuters, Trump publicly urged Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang on Sunday, describing the move as beneficial to both the company and the United States. Vice President JD Vance also contacted board members to press for his return.

Trump later acknowledged speaking with the board about the decision. He told CNBC that the directors had decided to do what his administration wanted, describing the outcome as the correct decision.

In its announcement, Nvidia said the board had held several discussions with Huang and was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company. It also said it had received input from senior US government officials and was confident his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Huang’s departure had followed scrutiny over his personal relationships and concerns involving national security and the potential transfer of advanced Nvidia chips to China. Reuters reported that investigations into possible foreign intelligence activity, export-control compliance and other related matters remain ongoing.

Nvidia said an independent board committee would continue investigating reports that Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company has also established a separate committee to oversee national security and export-control risks and plans to appoint a chief compliance officer.

The controversy has raised questions about corporate governance and the extent of political influence over a major US technology company. Reuters reported that Trump’s intervention has also prompted scrutiny from lawmakers, particularly because the president holds Nvidia shares.

Huang is expected to face further questions from US lawmakers over chip exports to China, with congressional testimony scheduled for December 3, Reuters reported.

Although investors welcomed his return, the board’s reversal leaves unresolved questions about the investigations and the company’s approach to governance, export controls and national security.