Nvidia Chief: AI Is Approaching Human-Level Intelligence

photo/Reuters.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has declared that artificial general intelligence (AGI) has arrived following OpenAI’s release of GPT-6 Astra, a powerful new model that the company says can perform complex tasks across coding, computer use, cybersecurity, science and professional work.

Huang congratulated OpenAI following the launch and said the latest model represented a major step toward AGI. His assessment, however, remains a claim rather than a broadly accepted scientific conclusion, as researchers and technology experts continue to disagree over what should qualify as AGI.

OpenAI introduced GPT-6 Astra on September 3, describing it as its most intelligent and aligned model. The company said the system represents a new generation of AI capable of handling complex computer and browser tasks, software engineering, scientific work and other professional activities.

OpenAI President Greg Brockman went further during a briefing with reporters, saying he personally believed the company had reached AGI and describing the release as the beginning of an “AGI era.” He also said users should decide for themselves whether Astra meets the definition of AGI.

The model has been designed to perform lengthy, multi-step tasks with limited human intervention. OpenAI said Astra was trained in its largest-ever training run, using more than 100,000 GPUs at its Stargate facility in Texas. The company has highlighted capabilities including computer use, coding, cybersecurity, science and professional work.

The announcement has renewed debate over the meaning of AGI. The term generally refers to an AI system capable of performing a broad range of intellectual tasks at a level comparable to or beyond humans, rather than excelling only in specific applications. There is no universally accepted test or threshold for determining when such a system has been achieved.

The debate comes as concerns over the rapid development of advanced AI systems are also growing. OpenAI has recently acknowledged the need for public discussion about the capabilities, risks and safeguards surrounding highly capable AI, while other leading AI companies have called for greater safety oversight.

Some experts have therefore questioned whether benchmark performance and increasingly autonomous capabilities are sufficient to establish that AGI has been achieved. Critics argue that performing well on selected tests does not necessarily demonstrate the broad adaptability, reliability and real-world understanding associated with human general intelligence.

For now, Huang’s declaration and Brockman’s assessment mark a significant moment in the AI industry, but whether GPT-6 Astra actually represents AGI remains a matter of continuing technical and scientific debate.