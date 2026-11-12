Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is facing a second allegation of an extramarital relationship, this time with a senior company executive who reports directly to him. The allegation deepens a crisis that has already put his future at the chipmaker in doubt.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that Huang, 63, had a relationship with Kimberly Powell, 48, Nvidia’s vice president of health care. The newspaper cited five people who had worked at the company. It said both Huang and Powell are married to other people.

According to the Times, the two were filmed being affectionate at a San Jose hotel in March, during Nvidia’s annual developer conference. When the paper reached Huang by phone and asked about Powell, he said he did not think the reporter should be speaking to him directly, then hung up.

Nvidia declined to comment, and Powell did not respond to requests for comment. Neither Huang nor Powell has confirmed the relationship, and Khaama Press could not independently verify it.

The allegation reaches beyond Huang’s private life because Powell sits in his chain of command. A relationship between a chief executive and a direct report raises questions about conflicts of interest, about decisions on pay and promotion, and about whether the board was told. Powell joined Nvidia in 2008 and now leads its health care business.

Within hours of the Times report, The Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board was preparing to remove Huang. CNBC and Reuters later confirmed that the board met late Wednesday to discuss his future. As of Thursday morning, the company had not announced a decision.

Nvidia shares fell sharply in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The new report comes four days after Huang told employees he had been unfaithful to his wife. His message followed reports linking him to Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company that is a major buyer of Nvidia chips. The Times reported in October that U.S. intelligence officials believed she was gathering information for Beijing. China has denied the espionage claims. She is not related to Jensen Huang.

Nvidia’s board opened an investigation on Sunday through a committee of independent directors working with outside counsel. At the time, it said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised, and it expressed confidence in Huang.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and has led it ever since, turning a maker of graphics cards for video games into the company whose chips power much of the artificial intelligence industry. Three Republican committee leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives have asked him to give a closed-door briefing on Nov. 18 about his ties to Alice Huang.