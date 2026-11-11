A report added that US officials concluded during the inquiry that Alice Huang was recruited by China’s top intelligence agency to spy. (Photo: Reuters)

Nvidia is facing mounting political, regulatory and corporate scrutiny after reports linked CEO Jensen Huang’s relationship with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of spying for Beijing to at least $7.5 billion in chip shipments to Chinese companies, raising fresh questions about US technology export controls and national security.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, November 11, that Nvidia’s market value had come under severe pressure, with the chipmaker losing approximately $430 billion over two trading sessions as allegations surrounding Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang intensified. A separate Reuters update said the company’s shares extended their losses, putting the potential two-session decline in market value above $470 billion. The controversy has also prompted calls for tighter restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

According to a report by The Information, Alice Huang, together with her husband and sister, established a network of companies in China and Singapore to obtain Nvidia processors. The report, citing two people familiar with her activities, said the network facilitated shipments of at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to Chinese businesses.

The report said the network helped move approximately 240,000 advanced Nvidia processors, including H100, H200 and some A100 models, into China after orders affected by US export restrictions encountered difficulties. Some of the chips were reportedly supplied to major Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, as well as smaller artificial intelligence laboratories.

At the centre of the reported network was Shanghai-based Century Litong, which secured preferred cloud partner status with Nvidia in 2023, giving it priority access to the company’s processors. Alice Huang was also associated with Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International.

Nvidia’s independent directors have hired Joon Kim, a partner at the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz and a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, to lead an internal investigation into the allegations.

The company’s board said it had no reason to believe that US national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised. Huang has pledged to cooperate with the investigation.

The FBI is separately examining whether the 63-year-old chief executive was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang acknowledged to employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife but did not disclose details of the relationship. He also apologised to senior executives during a closed-door meeting.

The controversy has also drawn growing attention from senior US politicians. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded answers from the Trump administration and called for tighter restrictions on advanced chip exports to China, arguing that the government must address potential national security risks.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer has gone further, calling for Huang to resign as Nvidia chief executive. Cramer told Politico that the potential for foreign intelligence-related pressure or extortion involving someone in Huang’s position was too serious to ignore.

Questions have also emerged over when President Donald Trump was informed about the intelligence concerns. Reuters reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed Trump aboard Air Force One in May about intelligence suggesting Huang had a relationship with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy. The New York Times reported that this was at least the second time Trump had received such information within seven months.

Trump said on Monday that he had spoken with Huang and asked whether he knew the woman was a spy. He said Huang told him he had no knowledge of any espionage activity. A White House official disputed aspects of the reporting about the administration’s handling of the intelligence.

China’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the espionage allegations as groundless. Meanwhile, reports have raised questions about whether US authorities delayed efforts to place Megaspeed International on the Commerce Department’s trade blacklist, which restricts access to American technology.

Nvidia’s board has expressed confidence in Huang’s leadership, but the controversy has intensified scrutiny of the company’s corporate governance and its dependence on its chief executive, who has led the company for more than three decades and played a central role in its rise as the world’s leading supplier of artificial intelligence processors.

The investigation is continuing, and neither the alleged espionage operation nor the reported role of Alice Huang in facilitating restricted chip shipments has been independently established.