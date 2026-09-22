Norway Contributes $1.63 Million to Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, OCHA Says

Norway has contributed 15 million Norwegian kroner ($1.63 million) to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, providing new support for aid operations as millions of people across the country continue to face a severe humanitarian crisis, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

OCHA announced the contribution on Monday, saying the funding will help sustain life-saving humanitarian assistance for vulnerable families affected by conflict, displacement, drought, poverty, and recurring natural disasters across Afghanistan.

The UN said the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund enables aid agencies to respond rapidly to urgent needs in some of the country’s hardest-to-reach communities. The new Norwegian funding will support emergency food assistance, healthcare, water and sanitation services, shelter, and protection programs for people most affected by the crisis.

Afghanistan remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian emergencies. According to the United Nations, millions of Afghans continue to require humanitarian assistance as the country struggles with economic hardship, climate-related disasters, widespread poverty, and the continued return of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries.

The humanitarian situation has become more challenging in recent months as large numbers of returnees from Pakistan and Iran have increased pressure on already limited resources and basic services. Aid agencies have warned that many returning families lack shelter, food, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities.

UN agencies have repeatedly warned that humanitarian operations in Afghanistan remain critically underfunded. OCHA says funding shortages have forced aid organizations to scale back or suspend assistance programs, leaving millions of vulnerable people without essential support.

Norway has been one of the longstanding international donors supporting humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan through the United Nations and humanitarian partners. OCHA welcomed the latest contribution, saying continued international funding is essential to maintain emergency assistance and help address growing humanitarian needs across the country.