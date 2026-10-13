North Korea’s Kim Showcases Missile Capable of Reaching US as Trump Signals Possible Meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a newly opened defence museum displaying the country’s Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which is presented as capable of reaching the United States, as Washington signals the possibility of renewed talks with Pyongyang.

State media KCNA released photographs of Kim’s visit on Tuesday, October 13, showing him at the Defence Revolution Museum alongside his wife, Ri Sol Ju, and daughter, Ju Ae. The museum, inaugurated on Sunday, displays weapons developed under Kim’s leadership, including drones and ballistic missiles. The Hwasong-20 has not been publicly demonstrated in a confirmed operational test, and its capabilities remain difficult to independently verify.

A display near the Hwasong-20 launcher appeared to depict a multiple-warhead configuration and a world map showing potential missile ranges extending beyond the continental United States to regions including the Middle East, Australia and South America, according to Shin Jong-woo of the Korea Defence and Security Forum, who spoke to Reuters. Analysts said the exhibition appeared designed to highlight North Korea’s weapons development and reinforce Kim’s military legacy.

The opening comes after US President Donald Trump said he might meet Kim during his planned trip to Asia in mid-November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China. The two leaders met three times during Trump’s first presidency, but efforts to reach an agreement on North Korea’s nuclear programme stalled after their 2019 Hanoi summit ended without a deal. The possibility of a new meeting has not been confirmed.

Separately, North Korea said it tested a tactical ballistic missile on Monday, October 12, claiming the launch verified an upgrade to a key component. The announcement followed South Korea’s military report that Pyongyang had fired multiple ballistic missiles towards waters off its eastern coast. Reuters reported that the launch was North Korea’s fourth missile test in a month, following South Korea’s recent test of a hypersonic missile.