North Korea Warns US Over Taiwan Arms Sales

Photo/Reuters.

North Korea has criticized U.S. military support and arms sales to Taiwan, accusing Washington of undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and warning the United States against confronting China over the island.

In a commentary published by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday, international affairs analyst Kim Myong Chol condemned the appearance of U.S.-made fighter jets in Taiwan. He warned that Washington should consider whether it was prepared for a direct confrontation with China over Taiwan and the consequences of such a conflict.

The comments followed the arrival in Taiwan last week of the first two of 66 U.S.-made F-16V Block 70 fighter jets ordered in 2019 under an $8 billion deal. The aircraft are intended to strengthen Taiwan’s air defenses as the island faces increasing military pressure from China.

North Korea has also reiterated its support for Beijing’s position on Taiwan. During a June meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed full support for the “One China” principle, according to Chinese and North Korean state media. Beijing considers Taiwan part of China and has repeatedly demanded that Washington halt arms sales to Taipei.

The United States, which does not maintain formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, is legally required to provide the island with the means to defend itself. Washington describes Taiwan as an important partner in the Indo-Pacific, while China strongly opposes U.S. military and political engagement with Taipei.

North Korea’s warning comes amid heightened military tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Pyongyang has conducted more than 10 missile launches this year, including an intermediate-range ballistic missile test on October 3 that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly supervised. South Korea said the missile flew more than 700 kilometers toward waters off the country’s east coast.