North Korea Tests Two Types of Submarine-Launched Strategic Cruise Missiles

North Korea said Thursday it had test-fired two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles off its east coast, describing the tests as part of efforts to strengthen naval capabilities and improve the reliability of its military deterrent.

The launches took place on Wednesday in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The agency said the tests were intended to assess the readiness of underwater combat systems and improve the navy’s ability to carry out strategic missions. Senior military officials observed the launches, Reuters reported.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said its military had monitored and tracked the launches using multiple surveillance assets, from before launch through the missiles’ cruise and terminal flight phases. A South Korean military spokesperson said one missile was launched from a vertical launch system, while the other was fired through a torpedo tube.

KCNA claimed the tests had no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries. However, the North Korean report provided few technical details about the missiles or the tests. South Korean analysts said photographs released by North Korea suggested the launches may have involved the modified diesel-powered submarine Kim Kun Ok Hero, which Pyongyang unveiled in 2023.

The tests highlight North Korea’s continued efforts to develop submarine-based weapons and strengthen its ability to launch strikes from the sea. Such systems could complicate regional defence planning by making missile launches more difficult to detect and respond to.

However, analysts have cautioned that North Korea has yet to demonstrate the full operational capabilities of a modern missile submarine, including sustained submerged operations and long-range patrols. The extent to which the latest tests bring Pyongyang closer to deploying a reliable sea-based nuclear deterrent remains unclear.

The launches also follow a series of recent North Korean weapons tests, including tactical ballistic missile launches earlier this week. Pyongyang has continued to expand its missile programmes amid stalled diplomatic efforts and persistent tensions with South Korea and the United States.

North Korea’s missile and nuclear programmes remain a major security concern for South Korea, Japan and Washington, which have repeatedly criticised the country’s weapons development. Pyongyang, in turn, says its military deterrent is necessary to protect the country against external threats.