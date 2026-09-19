North Korea Says Nuclear Status Is ‘Irreversible’ After IAEA Resolution

North Korea declared its status as a nuclear weapons state “irreversible” on Saturday after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a resolution criticizing Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program, accusing the U.N. nuclear watchdog of applying double standards.

The IAEA resolution, adopted during the agency’s General Conference in Vienna, reaffirmed that North Korea cannot be recognized as a nuclear weapons state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and urged Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, dismissed the resolution in a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). She accused the IAEA of maintaining a “biased viewpoint and double standards” that she said had undermined the international nuclear non-proliferation system.

Kim claimed the agency ignored what she described as U.S. and South Korea’s “nuclear proliferation activities,” including South Korea’s plans related to nuclear-powered submarines, while condemning North Korea’s “self-defensive and legitimate nuclear activities.”

In a separate statement, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry also rejected the IAEA resolution, saying the country’s nuclear status is permanent and protected by its nuclear deterrent. The ministry said Pyongyang’s position as a nuclear power “does not require international recognition.”

The statements came as Kim Jong Un completed a three-day inspection tour of major munitions factories, where state media said he called for strengthening North Korea’s artillery and expanding the country’s offensive military capabilities as part of an ongoing defense modernization campaign.

IAEA Reaffirms Opposition to North Korea’s Nuclear Program

The IAEA has repeatedly reported that North Korea continues expanding its nuclear program despite U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibiting its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile activities. Inspectors have not had access to North Korean nuclear facilities since Pyongyang expelled IAEA monitors in 2009.

The agency’s latest resolution reiterated international concerns over North Korea’s nuclear activities and called for the country’s return to IAEA safeguards and compliance with its international obligations.

Security analysts say North Korea has accelerated efforts to modernize its armed forces with Russian assistance following the 2024 mutual defense treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korean troops deployed to Russia’s war in Ukraine are also believed to have gained combat experience that has contributed to the country’s military development.

Pyongyang has consistently rejected international calls for denuclearization, arguing that its nuclear arsenal is essential for national security and deterrence against what it describes as U.S.-led military threats in the region.