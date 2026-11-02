North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at a military event, with US and South Kore

North Korea has condemned a recent US-South Korean military exercise as a rehearsal for nuclear war and vowed to accelerate efforts to strengthen its nuclear deterrent.

Kim Jong-sik, a senior official of the ruling Workers’ Party, said the Iron Mace exercise demonstrated what Pyongyang described as Washington’s continuing ambition to threaten North Korea with nuclear weapons, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim called the drill a “nuclear war rehearsal” aimed at using atomic weapons against North Korea and said the country needed to strengthen its nuclear forces more rapidly to counter potential threats.

The Iron Mace tabletop exercise was held at South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff headquarters in Seoul from September 29 to October 2. It focused on integrating US nuclear capabilities with South Korea’s conventional military forces, according to South Korean authorities.

Kim also criticised other military activities, including South Korea’s Hoguk exercise, the US-South Korean Freedom Flag air drills and the US-Japan Keen Sword exercise, accusing the countries of intensifying military pressure on Pyongyang.

The United States and South Korea describe their joint exercises as defensive measures designed to deter North Korean threats and strengthen military coordination.

Reuters reported that analysts considered it unusual for Kim, an official involved in North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, to issue a statement outlining the country’s nuclear policy, a role more commonly taken by military or foreign ministry officials.

The latest warning comes amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with Pyongyang continuing to expand its weapons programmes and condemn military cooperation between Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.