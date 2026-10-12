North Korea Fires Multiple Ballistic Missiles After South Korea’s Hypersonic Test

North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles toward the sea off its eastern coast on Monday, South Korea’s military said, in Pyongyang’s fourth missile launch in a month amid rising tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were launched from the Pyongyang area at around 9:20 a.m. local time. At least one type of missile travelled more than 900 kilometers, while military officials continued analyzing the weapons’ specifications.

Japan’s Coast Guard also reported detecting two unidentified projectiles believed to be ballistic missiles, saying they appeared to have fallen into the sea. Japanese authorities were assessing the launches and monitoring potential risks to vessels and aircraft.

The launches came days after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung oversaw the country’s first test-firing of a domestically developed hypersonic missile. South Korean military officials described Pyongyang’s latest action as an apparent show of force following the test, although the exact characteristics of the missiles remained under investigation.

South Korea condemned the launches as violations of United Nations Security Council resolutions and urged Pyongyang to halt such activities. North Korea remains subject to international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

Tensions have also increased following a landmine incident along the Demilitarized Zone in September that injured three South Korean soldiers. Seoul blamed North Korea for planting the mines and demanded an apology, while Pyongyang rejected the accusation and accused South Korea of provocation.

North Korea last launched a ballistic missile on October 3 and has conducted more than 10 missile tests this year, according to South Korean media reports. The latest launches underscore continuing military competition between the two Koreas as diplomatic efforts to ease tensions remain stalled.