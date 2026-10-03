North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea Amid Rising Tensions

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, in the latest launch by Pyongyang amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched from the Wonsan area at around 6:30 a.m. local time. It flew more than 700 kilometers before landing in the sea, while its precise type and other technical specifications remained under analysis.

South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities detected and tracked the launch, and Seoul said it had strengthened surveillance for possible additional missile tests while sharing information with the United States and Japan. South Korea’s National Security Council also held an emergency meeting following the launch.

The launch came 13 days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the Wonsan area toward the East Sea on September 20. Those missiles were launched within several hours of each other, according to South Korean authorities.

The latest test also follows a sharp deterioration in inter-Korean tensions over a September 21 landmine explosion inside the Demilitarized Zone. South Korea says North Korean mines caused the blast, which injured three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously. Pyongyang has denied responsibility and rejected Seoul’s demand for an apology.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, has criticized South Korea’s accusations and warned of retaliation if Seoul takes action over the mine incident. The missile launch came a day after she again rejected Seoul’s position and dismissed its calls for dialogue.

South Korean authorities have not said whether the latest missile launch was directly linked to the dispute over the DMZ blast. Military officials are continuing to analyze the missile’s characteristics and trajectory.