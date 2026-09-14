North Korea Conducts Live-Fire Drill With Missiles, Artillery and Attack Drones

North Korea said Monday that its recent launches of ballistic missiles were part of a live-fire military exercise involving artillery, missiles and attack drones, following a trilateral military drill by South Korea, the United States and Japan.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said the “joint firepower attack drill” was held on Saturday, September 12, and involved five army units. The exercise tested several weapons systems, including attack drones, tactical cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and large-calibre multiple rocket launchers.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea launched several short-range ballistic missiles from its eastern coast, with the projectiles travelling about 250 kilometres toward the East Sea. The launches came one day after the five-day Freedom Edge exercise involving South Korea, the United States and Japan concluded on September 11.

KCNA said the latest drill was intended to strengthen the military’s ability to conduct concentrated firepower and improve its integrated weapons-control capabilities. North Korea has frequently condemned joint military exercises involving the United States and South Korea as preparations for an attack, while Washington and Seoul describe such drills as defensive.

The latest launch also follows a period of renewed weapons activity by Pyongyang. Reuters reported that North Korea had remained silent about several recent missile launches reported by South Korea, making Monday’s announcement notable because Pyongyang publicly characterized the latest launches as part of a planned live-fire exercise.

The drill adds to continuing military tensions on the Korean Peninsula, where North Korea’s expanding missile and nuclear capabilities remain a major security concern for South Korea, the United States and Japan. Analysts cited by AP said Pyongyang may be seeking to demonstrate military capabilities and strengthen its leverage ahead of any future diplomatic engagement.