New UNAMA Chief Rabab Fatima Expected to Visit Kabul This Week

Rabab Fatima, the United Nations’ newly appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), is expected to arrive in Kabul this week to formally assume her duties, according to reports published Thursday.

Sources cited senior UN officials as saying that Fatima would arrive in the Afghan capital within three days. However, the United Nations has not independently confirmed the reported travel schedule.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced Fatima’s appointment on July 15. The Bangladeshi diplomat succeeds Roza Otunbayeva of Kyrgyzstan, who led the mission previously. The UN also acknowledged the role of Georgette Gagnon, UNAMA’s deputy special representative, who had been serving as officer-in-charge.

Fatima brings more than 30 years of experience in national and international public service, including bilateral and multilateral diplomacy, policymaking, advocacy and programme planning. Before her new appointment, she served as UN under-secretary-general and high representative for the least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing states.

Before travelling to Afghanistan, Fatima participated in international meetings and held discussions with representatives of several countries on Afghanistan’s stability and the rights of women and girls. According to Afghanistan International, her meetings on the sidelines of UN General Assembly-related gatherings in New York included representatives from the United Arab Emirates, India and Tajikistan.

Her appointment comes as Afghanistan faces continuing political, humanitarian and human rights challenges under Taliban rule. UNAMA’s work includes engaging with the de facto authorities and international partners, supporting the UN’s political efforts and monitoring the human rights situation.

Fatima’s arrival would mark the start of her leadership of the UN mission at a time when international engagement with Afghanistan remains complicated by restrictions on women and girls, humanitarian needs and disagreements over the country’s political future.