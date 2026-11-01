Migrants try to board a smuggler’s boat off the beach of Equihen-Plage, northern France, on September 23, 2026. The body of a man was found on the beach at Neufchatel-Hardelot (Pas-de-Calais) on September 23, 2026, morning, shortly after an attempted migrants departure for England, AFP journalists observed. His death was pronounced shortly after 9:00 a.m. by the fire brigade, AFP noted. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP)

Dutch authorities rescued 38 people, including 36 Afghans, from a motorless inflatable boat drifting off the country’s southern coast, while two Sudanese men were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling.

The rescue operation took place early Saturday, October 31, near Breskens in the southwestern province of Zeeland. The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, police, Coast Guard and other emergency services took part in the operation and towed the boat to the harbour at Cadzand, according to Dutch authorities.

The group consisted of 36 Afghan men and two Sudanese men, all of whom were travelling without life jackets. The boat had lost its engine and was drifting uncontrollably, creating what authorities described as dangerous conditions.

Doron Wallin, a spokesperson for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, told AFP that authorities did not yet know where the boat had departed from or where it was heading. He said it was the first time he had witnessed such an incident in Dutch waters.

The two Sudanese men were arrested on suspicion of human smuggling and remain in custody as the investigation continues. Authorities have not disclosed their initial findings.

After reaching shore, the passengers were examined by medical personnel for signs of hypothermia. The Marechaussee said they were doing reasonably well given the circumstances. The group was initially taken to temporary reception facilities before the Afghan nationals were transferred to a Marechaussee facility in Hoogerheide for identity checks and immigration procedures.

Dutch authorities later confirmed that six of the 38 people were minors. They were transferred to the asylum registration centre in Ter Apel. One adult passenger has also applied for asylum in the Netherlands, while the remaining passengers are undergoing immigration procedures.

The intended destination of the boat remains unclear. Dutch authorities have said it could have come from France, Belgium or the Netherlands, but its departure point has not been established.

Small inflatable boats are frequently used by migrants attempting to cross the English Channel from France to the United Kingdom. However, such boats are rarely found in Dutch waters. Al Jazeera, described the rescue as one of the first such interceptions off the Dutch coast.

The Marechaussee said its investigation, under the supervision of the Zeeland-West Brabant Public Prosecution Service, would examine the boat’s origin and the suspected involvement of the two arrested men.