Political opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have seized on the Democrats’ victories in the US midterm elections, arguing that his close alignment with Republicans has weakened Israel’s traditionally bipartisan support in Washington and strengthened the case for replacing him.

Reuters reported that Democrats secured majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives in Tuesday’s midterm elections, delivering a significant setback to President Donald Trump. The results reflected widespread frustration over the US-Israeli war on Iran, alongside concerns about the rising cost of living and the administration’s handling of the conflict.

Israeli opposition leaders said the election results exposed the diplomatic costs of Netanyahu’s approach to relations with the United States. Centrist opposition leader Yair Lapid warned that Netanyahu’s continued leadership threatened Israel’s security, democratic institutions and international standing, saying the country could not afford to keep him in office.

Yair Golan, head of the centre-left Democrats party, described Netanyahu as increasingly unpopular across both major US political parties. Former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, whose Yashar party is seeking to form the next government, pledged to restore and strengthen Israel’s relationship with Washington on a bipartisan basis.

The political pressure comes after Israel’s October 28 parliamentary election left Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition without a majority. However, the result did not give Eisenkot’s opposition bloc a clear route to forming an alternative government, leaving the country facing another period of political uncertainty.

President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to consult representatives of political parties before deciding which candidate should receive the mandate to form the next government. Netanyahu remains prime minister in a caretaker capacity. The candidate selected will need to assemble a parliamentary coalition; if unsuccessful, the opportunity could pass to the other candidate. If neither succeeds, Israel could face another election.

The dispute also reflects a broader shift in American attitudes towards Israel. Washington has been Israel’s principal international ally for decades, providing substantial military assistance under successive Democratic and Republican administrations. However, support among Democrats and some Republicans has weakened since Israel’s military campaign in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack in October 2023, and deteriorated further amid the joint US-Israeli military action against Iran.

Netanyahu has openly aligned himself with Republican leaders, particularly Trump, departing from the longstanding practice of Israeli governments seeking support from both parties. During the US election campaign, Trump also pledged to halt $4 billion in annual funding to Israel, saying the move would remove an argument used by Democratic candidates critical of American military assistance.

Although the US president retains primary authority over foreign policy, a Democratic-controlled Congress could increase scrutiny of US support for Israel through hearings, oversight and budgetary decisions.

The extent of any change in US policy remains uncertain, but the election results have added pressure to Netanyahu at a politically vulnerable moment. Israel’s next government will face the challenge of managing domestic divisions while repairing relations with an increasingly divided American political establishment.