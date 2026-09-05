Netanyahu Says Israel Closer Than Ever to Toppling Iran’s Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is closer than ever to achieving its goal of toppling Iran’s government, arguing that recent military pressure has significantly weakened the Islamic Republic and reduced its regional capabilities.

Speaking to members of the Israeli military’s General Staff on Friday, September 4, Netanyahu said recent confrontations with Iran had created conditions that bring Israel closer to its long-term strategic objectives. He claimed Iran’s leadership is facing growing internal and external challenges and is less capable of projecting power than in previous years.

Netanyahu said Israel has the military capability to confront threats from Iran and that efforts to eliminate those threats have reached a critical stage. He added that Israel would continue acting against what it described as Iran’s military and strategic infrastructure.

The Israeli prime minister also claimed that while Iran has continued attacks against some countries in the region, it has avoided directly targeting Israel because Iranian leaders understand Israel’s military strength and its readiness to respond.

Netanyahu has repeatedly argued in recent months that weakening the Islamic Republic is central to Israel’s security strategy. He has previously said Israeli institutions are working to change the political reality in Iran and end what Israel considers the threat posed by Tehran.

His remarks come amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following months of direct and indirect military exchanges across the Middle East. The two sides have traded missile, drone and air strikes, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict.

Iran has rejected Israeli accusations and has repeatedly warned that any further attacks on its territory or interests would be met with retaliation. Officials in Tehran continue to accuse Israel of destabilizing the region through military operations and covert actions.

Netanyahu’s latest comments underscore the increasingly confrontational rhetoric between the two countries, although whether Israel can achieve its stated objective of toppling Iran’s government remains dependent on a range of political, military and regional factors.