Netanyahu Says Iran’s Regime Must Fall, but Not Before Israel’s Election

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Iran and other opponents of Israel could attempt to influence the country’s October 27 election, alleging that security incidents might be staged to undermine his government’s record. Speaking to i24NEWS on Saturday, October 17, Netanyahu said signs pointed to possible interference but did not disclose the intelligence behind his assessment.

Netanyahu said the Islamic Republic would continue trying to rebuild the threat it poses to Israel as long as it remained in power. He argued that Israel had made substantial progress against its adversaries but still had work to do, framing the upcoming election as a decision over who could complete that effort and protect the country’s future. His remarks linked the election campaign to his government’s security policies and confrontation with Iran.

The prime minister also accused a range of political figures and groups, including New York politician Zohran Mamdani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Iran’s leadership, Hezbollah, Hamas and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, of wanting him to lose the election.

Netanyahu said his opponents could seek to disrupt the vote or shape public opinion by creating security incidents that would overshadow his government’s claimed achievements. These were his allegations; he did not publicly provide evidence establishing that the named individuals or groups were coordinating efforts to interfere in the election, according to i24NEWS..

Israel’s national election is scheduled for October 27, amid debate over the government’s handling of security and the conflict with Iran. In a separate interview reported by Reuters on October 14, Netanyahu said he was not seeking a pre-emptive attack on Iran before the election, while warning that Israel would respond forcefully if attacked.