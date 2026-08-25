Netanyahu Says Iran Tried to Kill One of His Sons

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran had attempted to kill one of his sons, but provided no details about the alleged plot or identified which son was targeted.

Netanyahu made the claim in a live interview with Israel’s Channel 14 on Monday while discussing security arrangements for his family and comparing them with protection provided to senior Israeli political figures.

“Iran targeted one of my sons. Iran tried to assassinate one of my sons, to kill him,” Netanyahu said, without elaborating on when or how the alleged attempt took place.

When asked whether his statement was based on security intelligence available to him, Netanyahu did not provide further details and repeated his claim.

Netanyahu said security protection for his sons was necessary rather than a privilege, arguing that without such measures they could be vulnerable to attacks.

The comments came amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran following years of confrontation and a series of direct exchanges between the two countries. Iran has repeatedly rejected Israeli accusations and has threatened Israeli officials in the context of the broader conflict between Tehran and Israel.

Netanyahu did not say which of his sons was allegedly targeted or disclose how Iranian operatives were said to have attempted to carry out the attack. His office did not immediately provide further information.

The Israeli leader has two adult sons, Yair and Avner Netanyahu, both of whom have previously attracted public attention because of their father’s political position and the security environment surrounding the prime minister’s family.

Netanyahu’s remarks come as Israel and Iran remain locked in a prolonged confrontation involving military strikes, intelligence operations and threats against senior officials. Any alleged attempt to target members of Netanyahu’s family would represent a significant escalation, although the Israeli prime minister’s account has not been independently substantiated.