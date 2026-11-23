US trump president and Netanyahu.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is pressing US President Donald Trump to launch a new attack on Iran, while Israeli military intelligence has reportedly warned that such action could trigger a wider regional conflict.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan reported on Sunday, November 22, citing an unnamed source, that Netanyahu had urged Trump to strike Iran “as soon as possible.” The report said Trump had not made a final decision and was reluctant to authorise an immediate attack, according to The Times of Israel.

Separately, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that senior military intelligence officials warned Netanyahu during a meeting last week that an Israeli strike could ignite fighting on several fronts, including Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

The assessment reportedly contrasts with expectations that an operation against Iran could remain limited to a few days. The Israeli military declined to comment on the reported discussions, The Times of Israel said.

The reports come amid continued military and diplomatic tensions involving Washington and Tehran, as well as growing risks to commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported that two oil tankers caught fire after striking naval mines in a restricted area east of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s navy said the vessels had entered the area without authorisation. However, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency separately reported that tankers were struck by unidentified projectiles near Oman. Reuters said it could not independently verify Iran’s account or establish whether the incidents involved the same vessels.

Oil prices fell in early Asian trading on Monday, with Brent crude futures down 28 cents, or 0.30%, to $92.29 a barrel. A broader sell-off in global equities weighed on prices, although attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure in the Gulf continued to limit losses, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Washington on Monday. The meeting comes as Qatar continues to play a diplomatic role in efforts to address regional tensions.

In Washington, Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has called for an investigation into the Trump administration’s handling of the war with Iran. In comments reported by the Financial Times and cited by Al Jazeera, Kelly questioned the campaign’s objectives, targeting decisions and military expenditure.

Trump, meanwhile, claimed in a post on Truth Social that Iran had increased its drone and missile attacks following Democratic gains in the November midterm elections. He said he had predicted such a response, but provided no independent evidence to support the claim.

In another development, Major General Mostafa Izadi, deputy commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, urged the Basij paramilitary force to expand its online activities. State media quoted him as saying the force should counter what he described as attempts by Iran’s adversaries to influence public opinion and undermine confidence inside the country.