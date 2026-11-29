Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has offered opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the opportunity to serve as prime minister first under a rotating leadership arrangement, as political negotiations intensify following an inconclusive election that has left Netanyahu facing the prospect of losing power.

Netanyahu made the offer on Saturday, November 28, proposing a national unity government in which Eisenkot would lead the government initially before handing over the premiership to Netanyahu. The proposal marks a significant concession by Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, who has traditionally insisted that the leader of the largest party should head the government.

In a statement, Netanyahu said he remained convinced that he should lead the government but was prepared to set aside that principle because of what he described as existential threats facing Israel. He argued that the country needed a government capable of addressing its security challenges, even if that required political compromises.

The offer comes as Eisenkot gains support from potential coalition partners following Israel’s October 27 election, which failed to produce a clear parliamentary majority for either camp.

Israel’s president subsequently tasked Eisenkot with forming a government, giving him until December 6 to secure sufficient support, with a possible 14-day extension.

Eisenkot, a former Israeli military chief who leads the Yashar party, has been seeking to assemble an opposition-backed coalition that could replace Netanyahu after his bloc failed to secure a parliamentary majority.

Following the October 27 election, Netanyahu’s Likud party emerged as the largest single party but fell short of the 61 seats required for a governing majority in Israel’s 120-member parliament. Eisenkot’s bloc also failed to secure an outright majority, leaving the formation of the next government dependent on negotiations with other political parties.

Eisenkot has secured coalition agreements with The Democrats, a left-wing party, and Yisrael Beiteinu, a right-wing party. Their support has strengthened his position in negotiations and increased the possibility of forming a government without Netanyahu.

According to Reuters, President Isaac Herzog tasked Eisenkot with forming a government after consultations with political parties. He has until December 6 to secure parliamentary backing, with a possible 14-day extension.

Eisenkot responded cautiously to Netanyahu’s proposal, saying his party had spent nearly three weeks seeking genuine negotiations with Likud but had encountered what he described as refusals and delays. He invited Netanyahu to direct discussions on government policies and key political principles.

The two leaders agreed to hold talks on Sunday, November 29, to explore the possibility of a unity government, although significant political differences remain.

The negotiations come amid disagreements over the composition of the next government, including whether Arab-led parties should be included and how to address military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities. These issues have complicated efforts to build a stable parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu’s offer represents a major shift in his political position, as he attempts to prevent an alternative coalition from ending his lengthy tenure as prime minister. However, it remains uncertain whether the proposed power-sharing arrangement will secure an agreement or whether Eisenkot will proceed with efforts to form a government without him.