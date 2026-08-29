Nepal Flood Death Toll Rises to 586 as More Than 2,500 Remain Missing

The death toll from the catastrophic floods that struck Nepal and China’s Tibet region has risen to 586, while more than 2,500 people remain missing days after the disaster, as rescue teams continue searching through mudslides and collapsed tunnels in the Himalayas.

According to officials in Nepal and China, emergency crews are battling landslides, flooded river valleys and damaged infrastructure to reach communities cut off by the disaster. Rescue workers are also attempting to access tunnels where survivors may still be trapped.

Authorities said Nepal has recorded 579 deaths, while seven people have been confirmed dead in Tibet, bringing the combined death toll to 586. On the Chinese side, the number of confirmed fatalities increased from two to seven, while the number of missing people fell slightly from 558 to 554 as search operations continued.

Nepalese officials said 517 foreign nationals are among those still missing, including tourists and pilgrims who were traveling through the Himalayan region toward Mount Kailash in Tibet when the floods struck.

Despite the widespread devastation, Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said rescue teams had evacuated more than 4,400 people by Friday evening, using helicopters and ground teams to reach isolated mountain communities.

The floods, triggered by a massive surge of water, mud and debris in the Himalayan border region, destroyed villages, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure, severely disrupting transportation and communications between Nepal and Tibet.

Officials have warned that the death toll could continue to rise as recovery teams gain access to remote areas buried under mud and debris. The disaster is among the deadliest floods to hit the Himalayan region in recent years and has renewed concerns about the growing risks posed by glacier-related disasters and extreme weather events.