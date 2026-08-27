Nepal Flood Death Toll Reaches 160, More Than 400 People Still Missing

At least 160 people have died and 403 remain missing, including 341 foreign nationals, after catastrophic flash floods swept through Nepal’s mountainous border region with China, authorities said Wednesday, as search and rescue operations continued.

The floods struck communities along the Nepal-China border after a glacier-triggered flood sent a massive surge of water, mud and debris through river valleys, destroying villages, roads, bridges and other infrastructure in one of the deadliest disasters to hit the Himalayan region in recent years.

Nepalese authorities said rescue teams are continuing search and recovery operations, but widespread destruction and damaged transport routes have made many affected areas difficult to reach. Helicopters have been deployed to search for survivors, evacuate stranded people and deliver emergency supplies to isolated communities.

Officials said 403 people are still unaccounted for, including 341 foreign nationals who were travelling through the region as tourists or pilgrims. Many of the missing were on routes leading to Mount Kailash in China’s Tibet region, one of the region’s most important pilgrimage destinations.

According to Nepal’s tourism authorities, the missing foreigners include citizens of several countries, with Indian pilgrims making up the largest group. Citizens of the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and other countries are also among those reported missing.

Emergency responders are searching riverbanks and areas buried under mud and debris, while officials warn that the death toll is likely to rise as recovery teams gain access to more affected locations. Police said additional bodies are expected to be recovered as search operations continue.

The disaster has also caused extensive damage to highways, hydropower facilities and border infrastructure linking Nepal with Tibet, disrupting transportation, trade and communications across the region.

The floods have renewed concerns about the growing risks posed by glacier collapses and extreme weather events in the Himalayas. Scientists have warned that rising temperatures are increasing the likelihood of glacial lake outburst floods and other climate-related hazards in the region.

Authorities said rescue and recovery operations remain underway, and casualty figures are expected to be updated as teams reach isolated communities.