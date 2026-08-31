Nepal-China Flood Death Toll Rises to 797 as More Than 3,000 Remain Missing

The death toll from the catastrophic floods and landslides along the Nepal-China border has climbed to 797, while more than 3,000 people remain missing as rescue teams continue searching through devastated Himalayan communities.

Al Jazeera reported on Monday, August 31, that emergency operations are continuing on both sides of the border, where flash floods and massive landslides have destroyed villages, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure. Authorities say the disaster has become one of the deadliest natural catastrophes in the Himalayan region in recent years.

Officials in Nepal and China say the floods were triggered after the collapse of a glacier in the Himalayas, which unleashed a powerful torrent of water, mud and rock into mountain valleys. The sudden surge swept away homes, vehicles and entire communities within minutes.

Rescue teams are racing to reach isolated communities, but heavy rain, landslides, damaged highways and unstable terrain continue to hamper operations. Specialist crews are also searching mud-filled tunnels and riverbanks where dozens of people are feared trapped.

Authorities say thousands of residents have been displaced, while critical infrastructure; including roads, bridges and electricity facilities has suffered extensive damage. Nepal’s disaster management agencies have deployed helicopters and military personnel to deliver emergency supplies and evacuate survivors from remote mountain areas.

Scientists say the disaster has renewed concerns about the growing impact of climate change and glacial instability across the Himalayas. Rising temperatures have accelerated glacier melt, increasing the risk of glacial lake outburst floods and other extreme weather events in Nepal, Tibet and neighboring mountain regions.

Humanitarian organizations have warned that continued rainfall could trigger additional landslides and flooding, complicating rescue efforts and increasing the risk for communities already affected by the disaster.