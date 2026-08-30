Nearly 3,000 Missing After Devastating Floods Hit Nepal-China Border

At least 676 people have been killed and nearly 3,000 remain missing after devastating flash floods and landslides struck communities along the Nepal-China border, with rescue teams racing to reach people trapped in remote areas.

Fox News reported on Saturday, August 29, that rescue teams were searching a mud-filled hydropower tunnel in Nepal where people are believed to be trapped. Nepalese authorities have intensified efforts to reach workers inside the Trishuli 3A hydropower project, while specialist teams work through thick mud and debris.

The disaster has devastated large parts of Nepal and Tibet after a powerful flash flood and landslides swept through villages, destroying homes, roads and bridges. In Nepal alone, authorities reported hundreds of deaths and more than 2,400 people missing, while Chinese authorities reported seven deaths and 554 missing in Tibet.

Rescue operations have been severely hampered by heavy rain, poor visibility, damaged roads and difficult Himalayan terrain. Helicopters have resumed flights in some areas, while rescuers are using specialized equipment to reach people trapped in tunnels and other inaccessible locations.

Nepal has also requested specialized international technical assistance, particularly for tunnel rescues, restoring damaged transport links and identifying recovered bodies. India and China have offered technical support as rescue teams continue searching for survivors.

The disaster has also raised concerns about the vulnerability of Himalayan communities and hydropower infrastructure to increasingly severe weather and glacier-related hazards. Experts say improved monitoring, early-warning systems and cross-border sharing of hydrological data will be crucial to reducing the risk of similar disasters in the future.