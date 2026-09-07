Nearly 100 Afghan Women Graduate From Zan Online University

Nearly 100 Afghan women have graduated from the Online Women’s University, marking another milestone for an institution created after women were banned from attending universities in Afghanistan.

The graduation ceremony, the university’s third since its establishment, was held simultaneously in 11 provinces, allowing graduates and their families to celebrate despite continuing restrictions on women’s education.

A total of 94 female students completed degrees in nine fields, including medicine, economics, journalism, law, psychology, education, agriculture, Sharia studies, and language and literature.

The Online Women’s University was launched in 2022, shortly after the Taliban suspended higher education for women and girls. Since then, it has become one of the largest remote learning initiatives for Afghan women.

University officials said the institution currently serves more than 20,000 female students across 16 academic disciplines, including medicine, economics, journalism, law, computer science, and education. More than 1,000 volunteer lecturers from Afghanistan and abroad teach students free of charge through online classes.

The Taliban have barred girls from secondary schools since September 2021 and suspended women’s access to universities in December 2022. The restrictions have drawn widespread condemnation from the United Nations, human rights organizations, and dozens of governments, which have described the policies as one of the world’s most severe crackdowns on women’s education.

The United Nations has repeatedly warned that excluding women and girls from education and public life will have long-term social and economic consequences for Afghanistan, limiting the country’s development and international engagement.

The Online Women’s University says it will continue expanding free online education for Afghan women as thousands of students remain unable to attend universities inside the country.