Nayeb Mobarez Named Asia’s Best Bodybuilder of 2026 at Asian Championships

Afghan bodybuilder Nayeb Mobarez has been named Asia’s Best Bodybuilder of 2026 after a standout performance at the 58th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships in Bangkok, Thailand, marking one of Afghanistan’s biggest achievements in international bodybuilding.

According to the Afghanistan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Mobarez received unanimous approval from the judging panel to earn the prestigious overall title at the continental championships, which brought together elite athletes from more than 20 Asian countries.

Before winning the overall recognition, Mobarez competed in the 90-kilogram category, where he secured the silver medal after finishing among the top athletes in one of the tournament’s most competitive divisions.

The dual achievement, winning a silver medal in his weight class and being selected as the continent’s best bodybuilder has further cemented Mobarez’s reputation as one of Afghanistan’s leading bodybuilding athletes on the international stage.

The 58th Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships were organized under the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (ABBF) in Bangkok and featured competitions across bodybuilding, fitness, physique and other categories for men and women from across Asia.

Afghanistan has continued to participate in regional bodybuilding competitions despite limited sporting resources and financial challenges. Afghan athletes have regularly won medals at Asian events in recent years, making bodybuilding one of the country’s most successful international sports.

Mobarez’s victory comes at a time when many Afghan athletes continue to train and compete under difficult conditions, with limited access to facilities and international competition opportunities.