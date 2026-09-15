NATO Jets Shoot Down Drone After It Violates Lithuanian Airspace

A NATO fighter jet shot down a drone that entered Lithuanian airspace after it was suspected of crossing from neighboring Belarus, Lithuania’s National Crisis Management Centre said, raising fresh security concerns along NATO’s eastern border.

Lithuanian authorities said the drone was intercepted and destroyed in southern Lithuania after entering the country’s airspace from the direction of Belarus. Officials have launched an investigation to determine the drone’s origin, flight path and intended destination.

The incident prompted an immediate response from Lithuanian and NATO air policing forces, which regularly patrol the airspace of the Baltic states as part of the alliance’s collective defense mission. Lithuania shares borders with both Belarus and Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave, making it one of NATO’s most strategically sensitive front-line members.

Lithuanian officials have not said whether the aircraft was armed or whether it was launched intentionally toward Lithuanian territory. Security authorities are examining debris recovered from the crash site to identify the drone and assess whether it was being used for reconnaissance or another military purpose.

The interception comes amid repeated incidents involving drones and missiles entering the airspace of countries bordering Russia and Belarus since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Poland, Romania, Latvia and other NATO members have previously reported Russian or suspected Russian military drones crossing into or crashing inside their territory, prompting heightened military alerts and diplomatic protests.

NATO has strengthened air policing and surveillance operations across its eastern flank in response to the growing risk of cross-border military incidents linked to the war in Ukraine. Alliance officials have repeatedly warned that accidental or deliberate violations of member states’ airspace could increase regional security risks.

Lithuania has been among the strongest supporters of Ukraine and has consistently called for tougher NATO deterrence measures against Russia and Belarus. The latest drone incident is expected to further intensify security monitoring along the alliance’s eastern frontier as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the airspace breach.