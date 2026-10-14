NASA’s Perseverance Rover Sets Record With 45.22 Kilometres Driven on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has set a new record for the longest distance driven by any vehicle on the surface of another world, travelling 45.22 kilometres on Mars since landing in February 2021.

The six-wheeled rover reached the milestone on October 11, its 2,006th Martian day, or sol, surpassing the previous record of 45.16 kilometres set by NASA’s Opportunity rover, which operated on Mars from 2004 until 2018. Perseverance covered the distance in about five and a half years, compared with nearly 15 years for its predecessor.

NASA said the rover broke the record while travelling through an area known as Lac de Charmes, near the western rim of Jezero Crater, toward a region called Idubi. Scientists are examining some of the oldest terrain explored in the solar system to learn more about Mars’ geological history and whether the planet once supported microbial life.

Much of Perseverance’s progress has been made possible by its autonomous navigation system, known as AutoNav. The system uses images of the terrain to build three-dimensional maps, identify hazards and select safe routes between waypoints planned by engineers on Earth. NASA says more than 90 percent of the rover’s total driving distance has been completed using this autonomous capability.

Steven Lee, a project manager for NASA’s Mars rovers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, said the rover’s mobility systems remain fully operational and are performing well. The original mission plan called for approximately 20 kilometres of driving, but the rover has already travelled more than twice that distance. NASA expects it to continue adding to the record for years to come.

Perseverance is exploring Jezero Crater, which scientists believe once contained a lake fed by a river. The rover is searching for evidence of ancient microbial life and has collected 29 rock and regolith samples from the crater floor, an ancient river delta and the crater rim. A sample collected from a rock nicknamed Cheyava Falls has shown a potential biosignature, evidence that may be consistent with past microbial activity, but which does not confirm that life existed on Mars.

NASA has extended the rover’s mission to explore the crater rim through approximately the end of 2028. Scientists hope the area will reveal more about ancient hydrothermal systems, where warm water may once have circulated through rocks and potentially created conditions suitable for life.

The new record marks another milestone in NASA’s nearly three decades of robotic exploration of Mars. Beyond the distance itself, longer and more autonomous drives allow Perseverance to examine a wider range of geological formations and bring scientists closer to understanding whether Mars once had environments capable of supporting life.