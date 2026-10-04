Muttaqi Travels to Russia for Eighth Moscow Format Meeting

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has travelled to Moscow to attend the eighth round of the Moscow Format consultations on Afghanistan, where regional representatives are expected to discuss political, economic and security issues concerning the country.

Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, head of the Taliban Foreign Ministry’s information and public relations department, said Sunday that Muttaqi would address the meeting on Afghanistan’s current situation.

Takal also said Muttaqi is expected to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergy Lavrov on the sidelines of the gathering. Russian officials have confirmed that the two parties will hold separate talks focused on bilateral cooperation and other current issues.

The eighth Moscow Format meeting is scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 5. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said special representatives and senior officials from Afghanistan, Russia, India, Iran, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will participate. Belarus and Egypt have also been invited as guests, according to Russian officials.

The discussions are expected to focus on political and economic cooperation between Afghanistan and regional countries, counterterrorism efforts and measures to combat drug trafficking. A joint declaration is also expected at the conclusion of the meeting, according to Russian officials.

The Moscow Format, launched by Russia in 2017, has become one of the main regional diplomatic platforms for discussing Afghanistan. The seventh round was held in Moscow in October 2025, when Muttaqi participated as a full participant for the first time.