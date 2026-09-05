Muttaqi Meets Russian Ambassador in Kabul

Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov in Kabul on Saturday to discuss expanding bilateral relations, regional developments and future cooperation between Afghanistan and Russia, accordng to a statement.

The meeting took place on Saturday, September 5, according to a statement issued by the Taliban Foreign Ministry. The ministry said the two sides discussed strengthening political and diplomatic relations and exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

According to the statement, both sides described continued engagement between Afghanistan and Russia as beneficial in light of evolving regional dynamics. The Taliban said the talks also focused on expanding cooperation in areas of shared interest.

Muttaqi and Zhirnov also discussed future cooperation and emphasized the importance of further strengthening ties between Afghanistan and Russia, the ministry added.

The meeting comes as Russia has increased its engagement with the Taliban since the group’s return to power in 2021. Moscow has maintained diplomatic contacts with Taliban officials and has sought closer cooperation on regional security, trade and economic issues.

Russia remains the only member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to have formally recognized the Taliban administration, while most countries have continued diplomatic engagement without extending formal recognition.