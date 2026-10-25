Elon Musk, the owner of spaceX and Starlink.

Elon Musk, the owner of SpaceX, has accused Ukraine’s military of violating Starlink’s terms of service by using the satellite internet network for offensive drone strikes intended to kill people, saying the company closed a loophole that allowed such use last week.

Musk made the remarks on Saturday in a post on X, stating that Starlink is a civilian commercial service and has never been authorised for offensive drone attacks. He added that the network remains critical to Ukraine’s defence.

The statement came hours after Ukrainian officials said Starlink and its military-focused counterpart, Starshield, had returned to normal operating speeds following more than a week of restrictions that disrupted military operations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the services had resumed speeds needed by the military. The restrictions had affected communications and the ability of Ukrainian forces to intercept Russian drones, while some operations were reportedly cancelled.

However, Ukrainian presidential adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said the country’s military was technically unable to use Starlink to guide medium- and long-range attack drones. Ukrainian officials have also said the country does not use Starlink for long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Musk has warned that a complete shutdown of Starlink could have severe consequences for Ukrainian forces on the front lines, underscoring the network’s importance for battlefield communications and defence.

The restrictions have also raised questions about who authorised the measures. Reuters previously reported that the order to limit Starshield came from within the White House, citing US and Western officials. Musk has said Starshield is controlled by the US government, while Starlink is a commercial service operated by SpaceX.

Starlink provides satellite internet connectivity, while Starshield is designed for government and military use. The latest developments highlight Ukraine’s reliance on SpaceX’s satellite technology and the impact that changes to access can have on its military operations.

As of the latest reports, Ukrainian officials had not publicly responded to Musk’s specific accusation that the military violated Starlink’s terms of service.