(FILES) Elon Musk looks on during a news conference with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2025.(Photo by Allison ROBBERT / AFP)

Billionaire Elon Musk’s reported $212 million effort to help elect Republican Ken Paxton failed as Democrat James Talarico won Texas’s US Senate race, ending a decades-long Democratic losing streak in the state.

According to Al Jazeera, citing a New York Times analysis, Musk spent at least $212 million supporting Paxton, making the race a major test of the billionaire’s political influence. Talarico’s victory marks the first time since 1988 that a Democrat has won a US Senate seat in Texas.

The scale of the spending made the contest the most expensive non-presidential election race in US history. AdImpact data cited by US media put combined advertising expenditure for the candidates and outside groups at more than $573 million.

Musk’s financial support included a $158 million contribution to the Senate Leadership Fund, a major Republican political action committee, which transferred the money to Texas PAC, a group backing Paxton. A New York Times analysis estimated Musk’s overall support for Paxton at at least $212 million, a figure it said could be an undercount because some spending was not publicly disclosed.

Despite the Republican spending advantage among outside groups, Talarico built a strong fundraising operation of his own. Al Jazeera reported that he raised about $155 million, compared with approximately $40 million for Paxton. His campaign focused on the cost of living, political accountability and corruption.

Paxton, Texas’s attorney general and a close ally of President Donald Trump, had secured the Republican nomination with Trump’s backing. His campaign was also overshadowed by past controversies, including his 2023 impeachment by the Texas House and a securities fraud case.

Following the Republican losses, Musk mocked the outcome in a post on his social media platform X, writing: “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.” He also posted that data centres in space were looking increasingly appealing.

Musk’s political spending extended beyond Texas. AFP reported that he contributed nearly half a billion dollars to Republican political efforts during the 2026 election cycle, making him the largest individual contributor in a federal election cycle since 2010, when rules allowing unlimited political spending by outside groups took effect.

Talarico’s victory was part of broader Democratic gains in the midterm elections, which also saw the party win control of both chambers of Congress, according to media projections and election reporting. The results represent a major setback for Trump and the Republican Party halfway through his second term.

The Texas result underscores the limits of campaign spending in determining election outcomes, even when wealthy donors and well-funded political groups play a major role. It also raises questions about Musk’s political influence following a costly effort that failed to secure the Senate seat for the candidate he supported.