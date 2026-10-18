Mullah Baradar Urges UNAMA to Remain Neutral in Reports on Afghanistan

Taliban Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Abdul Ghani Baradar has criticized the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) over its reporting on the country, urging the mission to adopt what he described as an impartial, fact-based approach and give greater attention to the Taliban authorities’ claimed economic and security achievements.

Baradar made the remarks at a ceremony marking the launch of a week-long fundraising campaign for people in need. He said UNAMA should avoid focusing exclusively on negative developments and should acknowledge what he described as Afghanistan’s economic and security progress.

“It is not fair for Afghanistan’s economic and security achievements to be ignored in reports,” Baradar said, according to the supplied report. He called on the UN mission to prepare its analytical assessments based on objective facts rather than what he characterized as an adversarial approach.

His criticism comes amid renewed debate over UNAMA’s latest quarterly human rights report, covering July through September 2026. The mission documented 443 arrests and detentions by personnel of the Taliban authorities’ Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and Prevention of Vice that it characterized as arbitrary. It also recorded 97 incidents of alleged ill-treatment involving women and men.

According to UNAMA, the arrests were linked to alleged violations of rules governing women’s hijab, men’s beards and hairstyles, attendance at congregational prayers, and restrictions on playing or listening to music. The mission also documented cases involving pressure on media outlets, restrictions affecting women and girls, and arrests and killings involving former Afghan security personnel.

In a separate statement on October 8, UNAMA said it had verified that at least 52 women and one girl were arrested or detained in Kabul and Herat between July and September over alleged dress-code violations or appearing in public without a male guardian. The mission warned that the actual number could be higher because of underreporting linked to protection concerns and social stigma.

UNAMA says its human rights monitoring is intended to document credible reports of violations and encourage the de facto authorities to uphold Afghanistan’s international human rights obligations. The mission’s reporting has highlighted both the security situation and continuing concerns over restrictions on women and girls, arbitrary detention and other alleged abuses.

Baradar’s remarks add to the Taliban authorities’ broader criticism of international reporting on Afghanistan. The dispute reflects a continuing divide between the authorities’ emphasis on security and economic developments and UNAMA’s documentation of human rights concerns.