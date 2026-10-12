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Mujahid Tells Pakistan to Address ‘Failed Policies’ Amid Rising Tensions With Afghanistan

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

Zabihullah Mujahid has urged Pakistani officials to address what he described as their “failed policies” rather than accuse Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities of allowing militant groups to operate, as tensions between Kabul and Islamabad continue.

Mujahid made the remarks on Monday, October 12, dismissing allegations by Pakistani officials as baseless and saying such statements would not help resolve the two countries’ security problems. He warned that repeated accusations could undermine ongoing negotiations between the sides.

He also said Pakistan’s political, security, social and economic challenges were concerning and could have negative consequences across the region. Mujahid called on senior Pakistani officials to focus on addressing domestic problems instead of conducting what he described as propaganda against the Taliban authorities.

The remarks followed comments by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at a federal cabinet meeting on Sunday. Sharif urged Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities to prevent what he called terrorist elements from operating against Pakistan, saying Islamabad had repeatedly raised the issue with Kabul without obtaining the results it sought. He also expressed concern over civilian deaths, including those of children and women, as well as casualties among security personnel in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The exchange comes amid continuing tensions over cross-border militancy and Pakistan’s accusations that armed groups use Afghanistan territory to launch attacks. Taliban officials have repeatedly rejected allegations that Afghanistan allows foreign militant groups to operate from its soil against neighboring countries.

Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have deteriorated amid disputes over militant activity, border security and responsibility for attacks inside Pakistan. The latest exchange highlights the continuing gap between Islamabad’s demands for action against armed groups and the Taliban authorities’ rejection of Pakistani accusations.

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