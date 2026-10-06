Mujahid Rejects ICC Arrest Warrants, Says It Does Not Recognize Court

Zabihullah Mujahid has rejected the International Criminal Court’s decision to unseal arrest warrants for four senior Taliban officials, saying the Taliban do not recognize the court or attach importance to its decisions.

Mujahid said in a statement Monday that the Taliban condemned the warrants and insisted that its leaders had committed no acts warranting arrest or punishment by the ICC. He said the Taliban considers itself bound by Islamic law and its courts rather than what he described as “intelligence” and “so-called international courts.”

Mujahid also urged international institutions to avoid making claims beyond their authority, saying such actions could undermine their “dignity and credibility.”

The ICC on Monday unsealed four arrest warrants issued in 2025 against Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, Taliban Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani, Education Minister Habibullah Agha and Higher Education Minister Neda Mohammad Nadim. The warrants for Akhundzada and Haqqani were issued on July 8, 2025, while those for Agha and Nadim were issued on September 9, 2025.

ICC judges said there are reasonable grounds to believe that the four officials may be criminally responsible for ordering, inducing or soliciting the crime against humanity of persecution on gender grounds against women, girls and people whose gender identity or expression is viewed as inconsistent with Taliban policies. The court said Taliban decrees and edicts have deprived women and girls of fundamental rights, including access to education, freedom of movement and freedom of expression.

The ICC also said people perceived as opposing Taliban gender policies, including those regarded as “allies of girls and women,” were allegedly targeted on political grounds. The court said the alleged persecution was linked to conduct including imprisonment, torture, rape, murder and enforced disappearance.

Reuters reported that the warrants accuse Akhundzada and Haqqani of enforcing policies that resulted in grave rights violations against women, girls and others who did not conform to the Taliban’s gender policies. The ICC’s action represents a significant international legal challenge to the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls since it returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

The Taliban has consistently rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction over Afghanistan. The warrants remain a legal measure rather than convictions, and the four Taliban officials remain at large.