Mujahid Condemns Pakistani Airstrikes on Kunar, Paktika as ‘War Crime’

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s chief spokesman, condemned Pakistan’s latest airstrikes on Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Kunar and Paktika, describing the attacks as a “war crime” and warning they “will not go unanswered.”

In a statement posted on X on Monday, Mujahid accused Pakistan’s military leadership of launching the strikes to divert public attention from what he described as Islamabad’s growing internal security failures. He said the attacks targeted Afghan territory and civilians, adding that the Taliban would respond to what it called repeated violations of Afghanistan’s sovereignty.

Pakistani military aircraft carried out strikes in Kunar, Paktika and Paktya provinces early Monday, according to both Pakistani and Afghan authorities. Pakistan said the operation targeted militant hideouts linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, groups Islamabad accuses of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

Taliban officials, however, rejected Pakistan’s account, saying the strikes hit residential areas rather than militant camps. According to local Taliban authorities, three people were killed and four others were injured in the latest attacks in Kunar and Paktika, while officials continue assessing casualties in affected districts.

The latest strikes come amid months of escalating cross-border tensions between Pakistan and the Taliban administration. Islamabad has repeatedly accused Kabul of providing sanctuary to TTP militants operating from Afghan territory, allegations the Taliban deny, insisting militancy in Pakistan is an internal issue.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has previously verified civilian casualties from Pakistani airstrikes in eastern Afghanistan and urged all parties to comply with international humanitarian law, including the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution in military operations.

Relations between Kabul and Islamabad have deteriorated sharply since early 2026 despite mediation efforts led by regional countries, including China. Border closures, artillery exchanges and repeated airstrikes have deepened the diplomatic crisis between the neighboring countries.