MSF: Child Malnutrition Cases in Kandahar Rise 30% as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens in Afghanistan

Child malnutrition cases in southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar province have increased by 30% compared with the same period last year, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said, warning that worsening poverty, food insecurity and cuts to humanitarian aid are driving a growing nutrition crisis.

MSF officials in Kandahar said 12,530 children suffering from malnutrition sought treatment at the organization’s health facility between January and August 2026. Of those, 3,450 children were diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition, while 1,291 children required hospitalization because of serious health complications.

The medical charity said the sharp increase reflects deteriorating living conditions across Afghanistan, where many families are struggling to access adequate food and healthcare. Poverty, food insecurity, poor nutrition and limited access to medical services have been identified as the main factors behind the rising number of malnutrition cases.

The warning comes as Afghanistan faces one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. According to the UN World Food Programme (WFP), 3.7 million children and 1.2 million pregnant and breastfeeding women are expected to suffer from acute malnutrition this year.

Humanitarian organizations have also warned that declining international funding is weakening Afghanistan’s health system. Several child malnutrition treatment centers have closed in recent months because of reduced humanitarian assistance, limiting access to life-saving nutrition services in some parts of the country.

MSF said the growing number of severely malnourished children underscores the urgent need for sustained humanitarian funding and expanded nutrition services to prevent avoidable illness and deaths among Afghanistan’s most vulnerable children.