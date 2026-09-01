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Motorcyclist Miraculously Survives High-Speed Crash Into Bus in Colombia: Watch Video

By Fidel Rahmati
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Immigration News

Fidel Rahmati
Fidel Rahmatihttps://www.khaama.com
Fidai Rahmati is the editor and content writer for Khaama Press. You may follow him at Twitter @FidelRahmati

A motorcyclist miraculously survived after crashing into the side of a moving bus at high speed in western Colombia, with surveillance footage capturing the dramatic collision that sent him through the bus’s open rear doors.

The crash occurred on August 30 in the city of Buga, in Colombia’s Valle del Cauca department. Security camera footage shows the rider approaching an intersection at high speed before running a stop sign and slamming into the side of a public bus that was crossing the junction.

The impact launched the rider into the bus through its open rear doors. Footage recorded inside the bus shows the man landing in the aisle before sitting up, visibly dazed but conscious, moments after the collision.

Local media reported that the rider did not suffer life-threatening injuries despite the severity of the crash.

Authorities have not released the rider’s identity or provided further details about his medical condition. No passengers on the bus were reported to have suffered serious injuries.

The video has spread widely across social media in Colombia and internationally, with many viewers describing the rider’s survival as “miraculous.”

Traffic authorities have used the incident to remind motorists to obey stop signs and reduce speed at intersections, warning that failure to yield remains one of the leading causes of serious road crashes in Colombia.

The collision comes as Colombian authorities continue campaigns to improve road safety, particularly in urban areas where motorcycles account for a significant share of traffic fatalities and injuries.

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